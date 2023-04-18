Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Crop Top & Cutout Dresses For Sexy ‘Elle’ Cover: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion looked sexier than ever on the cover of 'Elle' magazine in a tiny crop top & skintight maxi skirt while slaying in cutout dresses for the photoshoot.

April 18, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Image Credit: Adrienne Raquel

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan Thee Stallion, it is that she always looks sexy no matter what she wears and she proved that on the cover of Elle magazine. The 28-year-old slayed the May 2023 cover wearing a custom black Dolce & Gabbana outfit featuring a tiny crop top that revealed major underboob styled with a tight, high-waisted black maxi skirt and matching elbow gloves.

Megan Thee Stallion slayed the cover of ‘Elle’ magazine. (Adrienne Raquel)
Megan Thee Stallion rocked this Jacquemus feather top & sheer skirt for ‘Elle.’ (Adrienne Raquel)

Megan’s outfits throughout the shoot just kept getting sexier and in one photo, she showed off underboob yet again in a Jacquemus outfit. She rocked a white spaghetti strap top that was cut out just below her chest and on the sides of her waist and stomach. The bottom half of the shirt was lined with fluffy white feathers and she styled it with a sheer white maxi skirt. She topped her look off with Jacquemus earrings and a Cartier ring.

Megan rocked this custom brown Loewe fishnet maxi dress for ‘Elle.’ (Adrienne Raquel)

Another gorgeous photo pictured Megan lounging on a black leather chair while wearing a sleeveless white knit Ferragamo midi dress with Elsa Peretti hoop earrings, bracelets and rings from Tiffany & Co., and a pair of ivory leather Stuart Weitzman peep-toe platform heels. Megan also rocked a see-through black leather Alaïa caged trench coat on top of a black bra and high-waisted black underwear that put her toned legs on display.

Megan slayed in this Bally one-piece swimsuit with a cutout brown leather coat on top for ‘Elle.’ (Adrienne Raquel)

In one photo, Megan wore a custom brown Loewe fishnet maxi dress on top of a plunging metallic brown string bikini that showed off ample cleavage. From her stunning gold, Michael Kors Collection sequin dress to her plunging V-neck bronze Bally one-piece swimsuit with a cutout brown leather coat on top – Megan absolutely slayed her Elle cover shoot.

