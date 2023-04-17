Diddy Parties With Son Christian, 25, At Tao Coachella Party: Photos

Father of seven Diddy may be filling up his days with quality baby Love time, but he’s spending his nights in the desert with son Christian! In new photos released by Tao Group, the 53-year-old rapper was the life of the party at the TAO Desert Nights bash at the legendary Coachella Valley Music Festival in Indio on Friday, April 14. Diddy wore an orange coat, hat, and a pair of black pants as he goofed around with his 25-year-old son and pals in official pics from the event.

In another pic, Christian (nee “King”), who rocked a stylish blue puffer jacket and black pants for the party, was the mirror image of his famous dad as he pointed at the camera in a model-ready pose. The star-studded nighttime bash was also attended by Post Malone, Saweetie, and the newly engaged Olivia Culpo, among others.

The appearance together comes just weeks after Christian celebrated his birthday on April 4. Christian, whose mom is Diddy’s late longtime partner Kim Porter, once shared the advantages and disadvantages of having the former “Puff Daddy” for a father.

“I think the advantages of being Puff Daddy’s son is definitely getting advice and being able to learn the ropes and see how to do certain things and how not to do and just basically getting to see the success by just watching him and being a fly on the wall,” he told Billboard during a 2018 interview. “And I think the disadvantage is probably the people doubting me or thinking we don’t work as hard as they do or them thinking people probably write for me or make my beats. It’s really nobody. It’s me and [my group] CYN. So that’s one of the hard things, the disadvantages to me. But they’ll know soon.”

Christian “King” Combs shares his iconic dad with new baby Love Sean Combs, as well as siblings Quincy, Justin, Chance, D’Lila, and Jesse.