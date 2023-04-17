Diddy Parties With Son Christian, 25, At Tao Coachella Party: Photos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit Tao's Desert Nights Coachella party to bond with his 25-year-old son, Christian 'King' Combs.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 17, 2023 7:48PM EDT
Sean and Christian Combs TAO party
View gallery
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy seen enjoying the sun with family while vacationing aboard a luxury yacht in St Barts. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: Twins Jessie and D'Li. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929981_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Diddy Sean Combs On His Yacht “Victorious” With Family Members Pictured: Yung Miami,P Diddy Ref: SPL5512513 010123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, Germany Rights, Spain Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: TAO Hospitality Group

Father of seven Diddy may be filling up his days with quality baby Love time, but he’s spending his nights in the desert with son Christian! In new photos released by Tao Group, the 53-year-old rapper was the life of the party at the TAO Desert Nights bash at the legendary Coachella Valley Music Festival in Indio on Friday, April 14. Diddy wore an orange coat, hat, and a pair of black pants as he goofed around with his 25-year-old son and pals in official pics from the event.

In another pic, Christian (nee “King”), who rocked a stylish blue puffer jacket and black pants for the party, was the mirror image of his famous dad as he pointed at the camera in a model-ready pose. The star-studded nighttime bash was also attended by Post Malone, Saweetie, and the newly engaged Olivia Culpo, among others.

The appearance together comes just weeks after Christian celebrated his birthday on April 4. Christian, whose mom is Diddy’s late longtime partner Kim Porter, once shared the advantages and disadvantages of having the former “Puff Daddy” for a father.

Diddy and son Christian Combs
Diddy, his son Christian Combs, and friends party at TAO during Coachella. (TAO Hospitality Group )

“I think the advantages of being Puff Daddy’s son is definitely getting advice and being able to learn the ropes and see how to do certain things and how not to do and just basically getting to see the success by just watching him and being a fly on the wall,” he told Billboard during a 2018 interview. “And I think the disadvantage is probably the people doubting me or thinking we don’t work as hard as they do or them thinking people probably write for me or make my beats. It’s really nobody. It’s me and [my group] CYN. So that’s one of the hard things, the disadvantages to me. But they’ll know soon.”

 

Diddy and son Christian Combs
Diddy and son Christian Combs at Tao Coachella party. (TAO Hospitality Group)

Christian “King” Combs shares his iconic dad with new baby Love Sean Combs, as well as siblings QuincyJustin, ChanceD’Lila, and Jesse. 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad