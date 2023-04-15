Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Reunite At Coachella 1 Year After Break Up

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Camila Cabello, 26, appeared to be on friendly terms when they reunited at Coachella on Friday night. The singers, who dated for over three years before they split in Nov. 2021, were filmed chatting it up while holding drinks in plastic cups at the event, and KIIS FM shared the clip on Twitter. It’s unclear what they were talking about, since the video had now sound, but they looked relaxed as they wore casual outfits.

Camila wore a white crop top and jeans as her long hair was down. Shawn rocked a white graphic T-shirt with a green and white bandana around his neck, and tan pants. At one point, he seemed to flash a bit of a smile at his ex as they caught up.

After the video was published, fans began to flock Twitter to respond with their thoughts about the unexpected reunion. “Wow!” one fan exclaimed, while another called them “cuties.” A third wondered why they were talking, and a fourth shared, “I’m glad they’re still friends.”

Shawn and Camila’s reunion comes just two days after the former made headlines for fueling romance rumors with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51. The two of them were photographed going out for breakfast in West Hollywood, CA, which is one of many outings they’ve been seen on together since the summer of 2022. The potential new lovebirds have been previously seen on a lunch date, hike, and even at Shawn’s Los Angeles home. They also attended an afterparty after the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Like Shawn, Camila has also sparked romance rumors with someone since their split. The beauty and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch were spotted hanging out multiple times in the middle of 2022 and were even seen passionately kissing during a lunch date. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” a person close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. Despite the new closeness, it was reported that the pair had ended things in Feb. 2023.