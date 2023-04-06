Jeremy Renner Felt ‘All Of The Pain’ & Reveals He Was ‘Awake’ Through Entire Snow Plough Accident

Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive after nearly being crushed to death by a snow plow in January. The actor, 52, is now speaking out about the terrifying, life altering experience in a new sit-down interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer. He revealed that he was “awake” the entire time as he was run over and felt “all of the pain” during the accident.

“I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he said to Diane, 77, in the special that aired on Thursday, April 6. “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: @JeremyRenner says he refuses to be "haunted" by memory of snowplow accident. Watch "Jeremy Renner: The @DianeSawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" on TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on @Hulu. https://t.co/o0fiqPx6r3 pic.twitter.com/OWdF7ZuOpC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2023

The potentially fatal accident occurred in Reno, Nevada when Jeremy risked his own life to save his nephew. As a result of being run over, he broke over 30 bones in his body and also included a collapsed lung. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery,” his family said in a statement on January 2.

The Hawkeye star was immediately rushed to ER, where he remained for weeks and shared seldom updates as fans prayed for his recovery that included surgery and physical therapy. He was discharged from hospice on January 16, 2023 and has continued his recovery at home.

In an update on January 21 during an at-home PT session, he confirmed he had “30 plus” broken bones as he offered a look at what his recovery was like. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he posted alongside the photo.

In a part of the interview shared ahead of airing, Jeremy also shared he had no regrets about saving his nephew. “I’d do it again,” he expressed to Diane, 77. “Yeah, I’d do it again, because it’s going right up to my nephew.” He also shared what was going through his head after the accident.

“I was awake through every moment,” he said. “What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” he added of his thoughts, sharing he knows the outcome was “lucky.”

His nephew was also included in the interview, sharing his emotional take on seeing his uncle after the accident. “I’d just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive,” he said to Diane.