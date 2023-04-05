LSU Star Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden’s Apology For White House Invite

LSU star Angel Reese and her NCAA 2023 women’s national championship-winning teammates will not be visiting the White House anytime soon following Dr. Jill Biden‘s remarks about inviting both LSU and losing Iowa to celebrate the championship game. “I don’t accept that — I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t accept that apology because she said what she said,” the LSU sophomore, 20, said during an April 4 appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. “You can’t go back on certain things that you say.”

“You felt that they should have came because of ‘sportsmanship,’ right? [University of Iowa] can have that spotlight,” Angel, who won the NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player award, continued. “Speaking of, we’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack,” she laughed. The Louisiana State University Tigers won its first NCAA title on Sunday, April 2 after overpowering the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 102-85 victory. Lasy year, only the winner — the South Carolina Gamecocks — was invited to the White House.

“I just know if the roles were reversed, it wouldn’t be the same,” she continued on in her interview. “If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House. I remember she made a comment that both teams should be invited because it was about sportsmanship. And I’m like, are you saying that because of what I did?” she questioned. Reese made headlines during the final minutes of the game as she taunted Iowa star Caitlin Clark by flashing a signal that showed a championship ring would soon be placed on her hand.

“Stuff like that, it bothers me,” Angel furthered added, backing up her case. “Because you are a woman, at the end of the day. White, black, it doesn’t matter, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything, so it’s hard to see things like that and not to comment on it. But at the same time, I have the platform right now where I can speak out and a lot of people have had my back through it. I’m proud to be in a situation like this.”

The issues with Angel, the LSU Tigers, and the first lady began when Jill spoke at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on April 3 and said she would love to see both LSU and Iowa at the White House. “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.” Angel then quote-tweeted ESPN‘s article with the remarks and said the offering was a “joke“.

Jill’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, attempted to explain the meaning behind Jill’s statements on Wednesday, April 4. “The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” she tweeted. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

The same day, Iowa’s coach Lisa Bluder thanked Jill for the offer but politely declined. “I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach Mulkey, she tweeted. “We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s ‘House’ – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time!”