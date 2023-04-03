Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Baby Girl’s Face For The 1st Time In New Vacation Video

Rebel Wilson is ready to share baby Royce’s face with the world! She shared a fleeting look at the 5-month-old baby’s face in a sweeping new video posted to Instagram on Monday, April 3. In the drone video, Rebel, 43, held her new daughter in front as she waved at the camera. She rocked a blue and white shirt and white pants, and stood in front of a palm tree on the beach in the Caribbean. Baby Royce appeared to be wearing a pink and white outfit and went bare feet for the dreamy tropical clip. Rebel waved at the camera and then blew a kiss as the drone moved up and away from the Pitch Perfect actress, and panned across the expansive beach.

“Rebels of the Caribbean!” she captioned the video, alongside emojis of a pirate flag, sun, and ocean wave. “Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure!” Rebel completed the post with black, yellow, and blue heart emojis. “Rum and Coca Cola” by the Andrews Sisters played in the background. Unsurprisingly, the Bridesmaids’ star’s 11.3 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to react.

“You just did a face reveal of ur baby,” marveled a fan, while another wrote, “Woot woot! So happy for you! You are such an icon and inspiration to me.” “Rebel Island is in full swing! Love it,” quipped a third.

The new video comes as Rebel has been sharing vacation pics with fans. In an April 1 snap, she cozied up with fiancée Ramona Agruma on a boat, and in a march 28 post, she shared the sweetest photo of “Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean.” In a March 31 post, Rebel swam with turtles in surreal underwater pics.

The actress and the L.A. fashion designer announced their engagement in February. “We said YES!” Rebel captioned a romantic ring pic from Disneyland on Feb. 19. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring…and to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Several months earlier, in November 2022, Rebel announced she had welcomed baby Royce via surrogate.