Reign Disick, 8, Twins With Mom Kourtney In Blonde Hair For Lunch With Travis Barker

Reign Disick showed off bright blond hair that looked just like his mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s during their latest lunch outing. The eight-year-old’s lighter locks were on full display as he held the reality star’s hand and walked on the sidewalk alongside stepdad Travis Barker, in new photos from the moment. It’s unclear exactly where the trio dined, but they all wore casual and comfortable-looking outfits as they stayed together and chatted.

Reign’s outfit included a long-sleeved orange and black shirt, gray pants, and white sandals, while Kourtney wore a long-sleeved white graphic Honda shirt, brown and black checkered pants, and black boots. Travis’ look included a black T-shirt, black jeans, and black boots with black socks. Both Kourtney and Travis also topped off their outfits with sunglasses.

Reign, Kourtney, and Travis’ latest family outing comes three weeks after Reign made headlines for revealing his blond hair for the first time. The new color showed up in a photo on his dad Scott Disick’s Instagram story. He had a football in hand and wore a maroon hoodie and black pants.

Kourtney’s own blonde hair was first shown in early March, leading many to believe she and Reign dyed their tresses at the same time. The platinum color could be seen in a video Travis shared to Instagram. The clip was part of a slideshow that updated fans on his recent finger surgery, and she was holding his hand as part of a prayer circle.

The beauty also flaunted her blonde hair in a series of Instagram photos on her own account. She was posing in front of what appeared to be machines in Las Vegas, NV and was wearing a Blink 182 T-shirt. She added a lengthy caption about the photos in the post. “Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas…with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” the caption read.