Rachel Bilson Reunites With Ex Hayden Christianson & Their Daughter Briar, 8, As They Fly Out Of LAX: Photos

Friendly exes Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen aren’t letting a little breakup get in the way of their coparenting. The duo was seen at LAX airport on Friday, March 31, with their daughter Briar Rose, 8, ahead of a flight. In photos, Rachel, 41, rocked a laid-back ensemble consisting of baggy gray pants a gray top, and a pair of classic checkered Vans. She accessorized with a chic pair of shades and wore her hair long for the day of travel. The Star Wars actor, 41, matched her vibe with gray pants and t shirt, paired with brown sneakers, a black jacket, and a black ball cap. He also wore sunglasses and carried a coffee cup as they made their way to a gate at the world hub. Briar Rose wore turquoise leggings and a matching sweatshirt, and adorably carried a rolled blanket and iPad.

In other photos, the Jumper actress placed her arm on her daughter’s shoulder as they walked, with assistant’s helping with baggage and Hayden walking close behind. The sight of the exes traveling together is, surprisingly, not rare. They were previously seen in December arriving in Hayden’s home country of Canada for the holidays. And Rachel has been open about putting their daughter first, no matter what.

“Most important for me is that Briar is okay and secure and stable,” the O.C. alum told PEOPLE in a 2018 interview. “No matter what I’m dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it’s just about her.” She added that “love” needed to be a part of the coparenting relationship with the action star, whom she met on the set of Jumper in 2008. “Briar needs to feel loved from the people she loves the most,” she explained. “She has that love that is unconditional so I think we’re doing okay.”

Hayden and Rachel were engaged, but they wound up splitting in 2017, just two and a half years after their daughter’s 2014 birth, amid a rumored flirtation between Hayden and American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts.