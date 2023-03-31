‘Bachelor’ Star Caila Quinn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Nick Burrello

Congratulations to the new parents! The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn and her husband, Nick Burrello, welcomed their first child together on Thursday, March 30! The adorable couple took to Caila’s Instagram to share the exciting news with their legion of Bachelor Nation fans. “Moments before we met our little girl & welcomed her into the world! A little insta vs. reality ♥️” Calia wrote alongside two gorgeous snaps of the happy family (below).

“We are so excited to introduce our baby girl to the world! Her name is Teddi Marie Burrello,” Caila and Nick gushed to US Weekly. “I kind of brought the name up to Nick and it was one of a few we were considering, but I’ve always just loved the name.” They added, “We were in 15 hours of labor and ended up having Teddi via C-section! She is healthy and happy, we are soaking in every second with our first baby girl!”

Caila, who made her Bachelor Nation debut on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016, announced the couple’s pregnancy with another sweet Instagram post in September 2022. “Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days!” she wrote alongside the ultrasound photos. “Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter.”

Caila, who also appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, began dating Nick way back in October 2017. Three years later, he popped the question. “It was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together,” Caila told US Weekly about engagement. “It was just the two of us. Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance and I said, ‘OK.’ So we started slow dancing and I’m swaying in his arms and then he gets on one knee and he asks me.” They ended up tying the knot in May, 2021.