Rebel Wilson Says She Was ‘Dumped’ By A Woman In The ‘Public Eye’ Before Meeting Fiancée

Stars get dumped too! Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, 43, appeared on the U up? podcast on Wednesday and revealed that she was “dumped” by a woman just before she met her fiancée Romana Agruma. “Well, the person said they weren’t interested in dating me,” the blonde beauty confessed. “So I for the first time kind of got dumped.” Rebel then added that this person’s “career was very important” and she had to be “careful” because they too are in the “public eye.” She continued, “But I’d had all these feelings that I’d never had for a woman before and it was all new and exciting.”

Later, the 43-year-old revealed that her “dalliance” with another woman “opened” her heart to meet Ramona. “Then I learned that my heart could be open romantically to a woman and then I met Ramona soon after,” she said. The newly engaged actress credited her friend, Hugh, for setting them up after she was “complaining” to him about men that were not “romantic” enough. “I was like complaining to him about dudes and how they weren’t romantic enough and on the dating app being like oh my god there’s all these surfer models,” the mom-of-one went on. “Which you’d think would be good but it wasn’t that good.”

When the Australian native first met this unnamed woman, she dished that it took her by surprise. “I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside,” she quipped. “It wasn’t what I was expecting.” The Senior Year star then gave the hosts the back story of that romantic experience. “I never thought I was 100 percent straight, but I was only ever dating men before that. … It was just, like, [we met] as friends but then realizing, ‘Hang on, I have feelings for this person,’” the comedian recalled. “And then, having this awful thing of having to say it because no one in my friendship circle would have thought I would have been attracted to a woman.”

Revealing that she was attracted to a woman was also difficult because Rebel said she comes from a “conservative” background. “It was hard because I come from a very conservative background,” she told cohosts Jared Freid and Jordana Abraham. “I guess the 20-year-olds have no issue talking about sexuality or they are all over the spectrum and it’s cool, but where I grew up in Australia is very conservative. I had to tell people — and the person — that I was attracted to them, and I think I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?’ I’ve never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality.”

Rebel and Ramona announced that they were dating via Instagram in June 2022, which also served as Rebel’s official coming out post. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned the adorable selfie with her fiancée. And less than one year later, the pair announced they were officially engaged in Feb. 2023, after a faux engagement story leaked in Nov. 2022. Rebel has since welcomed a daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in Nov. 2022. The proud momma bear and Royce showed off their swimming skills in a cute new post on Mar. Mar. 28.