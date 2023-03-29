Nicolas Cage, 58, Rocks Zebra Pants & Holds Hands With Wife At ‘Renfield’ Premiere After Welcoming Baby

Nicolas Cage, 59, was joined by his wife Riko Shibata at the Renfield premiere in New York City on Tuesday, March 28. The couple, who welcomed their daughter August almost 7 months ago, held hands on the red carpet and looked so in love. Nicolas wore a black leather blazer and a pair of zebra print pants. Riko matched her husband in an off-the-shoulder black gown that featured an animal print pattern. They were both dressed perfectly for the theme of Nicolas’s new horror comedy movie, where the iconic actor plays Dracula.

Riko is Nicolas’s fifth wife. They met through mutual friends in Japan while he was filming the sci-fi thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland. After one year of dating, Nicolas and Riko tied the knot in February 2021, and 11 months later they announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter August was born on September 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple’s rep said in a statement at the time. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

Nicolas is now a dad to three children, including August. He has a son, Kal-El, 17, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and another son, Weston, 32, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton. Nicolas didn’t have any children with his ex-wives Erika Koike, Patricia Arquette, and Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of 54. Alice was Nicolas’s longest relationship, lasting between 2004 and 2016.

After four marriages, Nicolas seems to have found the one with Riko. The Con Air actor has even said himself that he believes Riko is his perfect match. “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” he told The Los Angeles Times in January. Turns out fifth time is the charm for Nicolas Cage!