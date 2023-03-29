‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Exclusive Preview: Ryan Opens Up To Lily About His Brother’s Death

Move over, The Bachelor. There’s a new reality dating series that’s all about the search for true love. The handsome farmers of Farmer Wants A Wife are looking for “the one” and trying to find that connection that will last a lifetime. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 29 episode that features Ryan Black having an emotional and personal conversation with Lily about his family.

Ryan explains that his parents were married and then separated before he was born. His older brother was born prematurely and died when he was 9 years old. Ryan was only 7 when his brother passed away. “It’s not easy to go through something like that,” Lily says to Ryan.

Ryan responds, “So when he passed away, I didn’t think it was real. I just kept thinking it was a dream kind of. I didn’t really understand it. It frames you.”

Ryan is one of the 4 farmers searching for love in Farmer Wants A Wife. He lives in Gastonia, North Carolina. HollywoodLife also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ryan about a relationship dealbreaker for him.

“We all have a past. We all go through a lot,” he said. “For me, meeting someone that knows not to pull that into their new relationship and be able to manage it and communicate and talk are things that I value.” The farmer revealed that he’s looking for a “solid woman” who has “passion and love” but is “also feminine and knows herself.”

The show brings the ladies back to the suitor’s farm to learn his way of life. Ryan admitted that the women taking a chance and coming back to his home “made me appreciate the women that much more as well.”

The series is hosted by country superstar Jennifer Nettles. In the March 29 episode, each farmer has another romantic solo date and more farm work is in the forecast for these city girls, including castrating bulls. Farmer Wants A Wife airs Wednesdays on FOX.