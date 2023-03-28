Olivia Wilde Seen In 1st Photos Since Ex Harry Styles & Pal Emily Ratajkowski Kissed In Tokyo

Just days after her ex, Harry Styles, was photographed kissing Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde hit the gym in California on March 27.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 28, 2023 8:05AM EDT
View gallery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rocket/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883975l)Olivia WildeThe Change-Up - 2011Director: David DobkinRocket PicturesUSAScene StillComedyEchange standard
Studio City, CA - Olivia Wilde was seen running to her car after her morning Pilates session in Studio City. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress/director Olivia Wilde is spending the afternoon with her son Otis and we catch the mother-son duo grabbing a sweet treat at an ice cream parlor in Los Angeles. After satisfying their sweet tooth, the two went over to Otis' soccer practice where Olivia slipped into a yellow sweater. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde looked unbothered following recent speculation about her love life when she stepped out at a gym in Studio City, California on Monday, March 27. The actress rocked leggings and a cropped sweatshirt as she headed to her car after the workout session. This was the first time Olivia was seen in public following her ex, Harry Styles, public makeout in Tokyo with Emily Ratajkowski on March 25.

olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde hits the gym on March 27. (affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

Video surfaced of Harry and Emily’s passionate Tokyo kiss, which had fans buzzing. The talk intensified when several fans pointed out that Emily and Olivia actually appear to be friends themselves. The two were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party just earlier this month. Plus, in 2022, while Olivia was still dating Harry, she was joined by Emily at one of his concerts. Video of the ladies rocking out at the show was seen in fans’ TikTok videos from the event.

While these three have yet to publicly discuss the situation, Page Six reported on March 27 that Emily is currently “begging” for Olivia’s forgiveness. Meanwhile, Olivia reportedly wants “nothing to do” with the situation, according to the report. Reps for the stars did not respond to HollywoodLife’s comment request regarding this situation. 

harry styles emily ratajkowski
Harry and Emily were photographed kissing on March 25. (David Fisher/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The same day that Harry and Emily were seen kissing, Olivia actually spent time with another one of her exes, Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with. Despite being embroiled in a custody battle over the children, Olivia and Jason looked friendly as they attended their eight-year-old son’s soccer. game. Photos even showed them sharing a hug at the event.

Jason and Olivia quietly split in 2020 and she started dating Harry by the end of that year. There has been quite a bit of public tension between the two in the time since, as Olivia was very publicly served with custody papers from Jason while promoting Don’t Worry Darling in 2022. In an August 2022 interview Variety, she slammed Jason for how things went down.

“I hate that this distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia admitted. “To try and sabotage that was really vicious.” She also added that it wasn’t “entirely surprising” to her that the papers were served when they were. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship,” she said. Jason has insisted that he did not know when the papers would be served to Olivia in such a public manner, and has apologized for how it was handled. Now, the two are not able to agree on where their children should live, with Jason wanting them to reside in New York, and Olivia wanting to raise them in California.

More From Our Partners

ad