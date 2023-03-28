Olivia Wilde Seen In 1st Photos Since Ex Harry Styles & Pal Emily Ratajkowski Kissed In Tokyo

Olivia Wilde looked unbothered following recent speculation about her love life when she stepped out at a gym in Studio City, California on Monday, March 27. The actress rocked leggings and a cropped sweatshirt as she headed to her car after the workout session. This was the first time Olivia was seen in public following her ex, Harry Styles‘, public makeout in Tokyo with Emily Ratajkowski on March 25.

Video surfaced of Harry and Emily’s passionate Tokyo kiss, which had fans buzzing. The talk intensified when several fans pointed out that Emily and Olivia actually appear to be friends themselves. The two were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party just earlier this month. Plus, in 2022, while Olivia was still dating Harry, she was joined by Emily at one of his concerts. Video of the ladies rocking out at the show was seen in fans’ TikTok videos from the event.

While these three have yet to publicly discuss the situation, Page Six reported on March 27 that Emily is currently “begging” for Olivia’s forgiveness. Meanwhile, Olivia reportedly wants “nothing to do” with the situation, according to the report. Reps for the stars did not respond to HollywoodLife’s comment request regarding this situation.

The same day that Harry and Emily were seen kissing, Olivia actually spent time with another one of her exes, Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with. Despite being embroiled in a custody battle over the children, Olivia and Jason looked friendly as they attended their eight-year-old son’s soccer. game. Photos even showed them sharing a hug at the event.

Jason and Olivia quietly split in 2020 and she started dating Harry by the end of that year. There has been quite a bit of public tension between the two in the time since, as Olivia was very publicly served with custody papers from Jason while promoting Don’t Worry Darling in 2022. In an August 2022 interview Variety, she slammed Jason for how things went down.

“I hate that this distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia admitted. “To try and sabotage that was really vicious.” She also added that it wasn’t “entirely surprising” to her that the papers were served when they were. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship,” she said. Jason has insisted that he did not know when the papers would be served to Olivia in such a public manner, and has apologized for how it was handled. Now, the two are not able to agree on where their children should live, with Jason wanting them to reside in New York, and Olivia wanting to raise them in California.