Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Harper & Finley, 14, Dig Into Frozen Yogurt With Dad: Rare Photos

Lisa Marie Presley‘s twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, were photographed on a rare outing with their father Michael Lockwood, 61, on Monday. The teens, who were a spitting image of their late mom, appeared to get frozen yogurt at a shop in Thousand Oaks, CA and wore casual outfits. One of them showed off white tank top and red and white checkered pants with boots while the other wore a maroon T-shirt with sneakers.

Their dad walked behind them and wore a black hoodie and blue shorts with sneakers. He also added a gray hat to his look and black framed glasses. The trio seemed to be running errands in the area and looked relaxed, even flashing smiles at one point.

Harper and Finley’s latest outing with their dad comes over two months after Lisa Marie unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54 after she went into cardiac arrest. The daughter of the late Elvis Presley was married to Michael for 15 years before they split in 2021. She also left behind her oldest daughter, Riley Keough, 33, whom she had with ex-husband Danny Keough. The former couple also shared son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

At the time of Lisa Marie’s death, she was reportedly paying Michael a child support payment of $6000 a month, for the twins, and a court hearing earlier this month ended with Michael being granted full custody of Harper and Finley. The girls’ grandmother, Priscilla Presley, reportedly didn’t try and intervene with the custody decision, but she has challenged Lisa Marie’s trust that she left behind, leaving reported tension between her and Riley.

Shortly after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla challenged the trust because she’s reportedly “convinced” some of the 2016 documents were “forged.” The late star left all of her assets to her surviving children, including her late father’s Graceland, and unfortunately, Priscilla’s actions have apparently caused her and Riley to stop speaking. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”