Brian Austin Green Shows Off Blonde Hair Makeover At iHeart Awards With Sharna Burgess

Two blonde bombshells dropped by the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (Mar. 27). Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess walked the red carpet ahead of the event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, with Brian, 49, showing off his new ‘do. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum rocked his newly blonde hair alongside Sharna, 37, whose blonde tresses cascaded down her side. Brian’s hair gleamed in the Hollywood sunlight as he dressed for the early-spring weather by rocking a chic black jacket, white V-neck shirt, and gray pants.

Sharna dressed with a little more glam. The Dancing with the Stars alum sported a high-waisted silvery skirt with a matching long-sleeved bandeau top. Sharna’s outfit showed off her toned midriff. During one moment, Brian dipped his former DWTS pro and kissed her lips. Sharna’s balance was perfect as she leaned back while keeping herself steady in a pair of silver pumps.

The outing comes a few months before Sharna and Brian will celebrate their son’s first birthday. The two welcomed their baby boy, Zane Walker Green, on Jun. 28, 2022, four months after announcing they were starting a family. It was the first child for Sharna but was the fifth for Brian. He shares three sons – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and 6-year-old Journey — with his ex, Megan Fox. Brian also has a 21-year-old son named Kassius with his ex, Vanessa Marcill.

In October, Brian celebrated his two-year dating anniversary with Sharna by sharing a photo of his four youngest sons all cuddled up with his love. “October 16th,” he wrote. “2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My god, am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids’ lives and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible.”

A month afterward, Brian told HollywoodLife that he and Sharna were open to having another child together. “I’m sure that there’s a part of [Sharna] that really loves now being a mother to [Zane.] And she’s an amazing mother to the kids that I already have. So I know she would love to experience it again,” he said. “But at the same time logistically, looking at six kids, it’s life-altering.”

“I mean, you start looking at it like ‘Okay, I need a vehicle that everybody can fit in safely. If we’re going to travel, if we’re gonna go on vacation, I need hotel rooms that can accommodate eight people,” he explained. “It’s things from seven which it is now to then eight, so things change dramatically.”