Becky G Seen Without Engagement Ring At iHeartRadio Awards After Fiance Addresses Cheating Rumors

Becky G was all smiles as she walked the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday, March 27. The singer, 26, also opted not to wear her engagement ring from her fiancé Sebastian Lletget, 30, as she attended the award show. Even though Becky had some more shiny jewelry on her fingers, her engagement ring from the soccer star was not seen on her finger, after he released a statement addressing rumors that he had cheated.

Becky, who won the Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year, looked gorgeous in a sexy black dress as she walked the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Awards. Besides the long-sleeve dress, she sported a pair of hooped earrings, and she accessorized with a few different sparkling rings on her hands, but not the engagement ring.

The singer announced that she and Sebastian had gotten engaged in December. Becky revealed that the soccer star had popped the question when she showed off her gigantic engagement ring on her Instagram. After about four months of engagement, an anonymous woman came forward claiming that she had proof that Sebastian had been unfaithful to his fiancée, via Remezcla.

After the rumors got attention, Sebastian took to his Instagram to share a statement addressing the allegations, hours before the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday, March 27. In his statement, Sebastian said he didn’t know the person who had made the allegations, but did have a “10-minute lapse in judgement,” and he spoke about how important his relationship with Becky is to him. “I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal and professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life, without the love and support of Becky by my side,” he wrote. “I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety, compounded by my own denial, pride, and bad decisions.”

When speaking about the allegations, the soccer star called the social media attention “the loudest alarm of my life,” and he promised to “do better,” and announced that he’d be seeking a mental wellness program. He also concluded by apologizing to Becky. “I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve,” he wrote.