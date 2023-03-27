Nicole Scherzinger Models Colorful Bikini In Barbados Photos: ‘Heaven On Earth’

Now that’s something to see! Former Pussycat Dolls singer, Nicole Scherzinger, 44, showed off her multi-colored bikini via Instagram while soaking up the sun in Barbados on Monday. “Heaven on Earth,” she captioned the carousel of photos of her in the revealing swimsuit. Nicole made sure to accessorize the bikini with a gold necklace with a cross, matching gold bracelets, and chic hoop earrings. The 44-year-old let her raven-hued tresses down in loose beach waves, as they also draped down her body. In one of the photos, Nicole stood in front of the gorgeous sunset and had the sun’s rays beam from behind her in a truly glorious way.

After the “Buttons” hitmaker shared the snapshots with her nearly 6 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to her sexy look. “Go girl!”, fellow singer Robin Thicke, 46, quipped, while a fan added, “Suchh [sic] a beautiful girl.” In a separate comment, one admirer noted how much they wanted Nicole’s swimsuit. “I loooovvveee [sic] your bikini,” they wrote, along with a bikini and heart eyes emoji. Later, a fourth fan chimed in and had their breath taken away by the sunset photos. “Can’t beat a good sunset,” they penned.

The Masked Singer judge’s post comes one week after she rocked a sexy cowgirl costume for the “Country” episode of the hit singing TV competition. “Chasing you like a shot of whiskey,” Nicole captioned a video shared via Instagram in the country-themed outfit. The starlet paired a her denim pants with a cropped denim button-up stop, which also featured a ripped designed. She also completed this look with a traditional cowboy hat, a red bandana, and gold hoop earrings. “Bringing it back to my Kentucky roots for country night on @maskedsingerfox swipe to see who does the best hitch kick!”, the captioned the first post of her and her co-judges in their themed attire.

Nicole’s bikini post on Monday isn’t her first this month either, as the Hawaii native shared a similar post while vacationing in Australia on Mar. 21. “Once a year go someplace you’ve never been before – Dalai Lama,” she captioned the set of poolside photos. This swimsuit was just as colorful, but she paired this look with a multi-patterned skirt, a large chain necklace, and oversized sunglasses. “This is the very definition of… Don’t cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me… slay!”, one fan commented, quoting Nicole’s hit song “Don’t Cha” from 2005.

When the stunning TV personality is not busy jet-setting off to tropical vacation spots, she is often spotted on The Masked Singer, where she is a judge alongside other A-listers. Last month, Nicole was moved to tears after Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 97, was revealed to the “The Gnome” during the Feb. 15 episode. “I love you so much. We love you. The whole world loves you so much,” she quipped, through tears. “It’s an honor to have you on our show. I can’t believe you’re here, I’m trying to play it cool. You look so gorgeous, you look so handsome.”