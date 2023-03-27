Lucy Hale Enjoys ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reunion With Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario: Photo

It’s been nearly six years since Pretty Little Liars ended, but the cast isn’t done with each other just yet. Lucy Hale took to Instagram on Sunday, March 27 to share a fun reunion pic with her former castmates Troian Bellisario and Ashley Benson. She also took a moment to plug a good cause. In the photo, Lucy, 33, rocked a beige zebra print jacket with extended bell sleeves and matching pants as she smiled alongside her pals at the charity event. She wore her hair in a ponytail and accessorized with layered necklaces and a row of earrings. Troian, 37, stood in the center and stunned in a brown jumpsuit with simple pumps. And Ashley, 33, slayed in a chic mock turtleneck column dress with a revealing side lace-up.

“Mini reunion for an amazing cause @every_day_action – a nonprofit organization working to re-allocate the food waste on film sets directly to those living on the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding areas,” Lucy captioned the heartwarming pic. And many of the actress’s 24.6 million followers were there for the impromptu moment.

“My PLL heart,” remarked a follower, alongside a crying emoji, while another wrote, “my favorite people reunited.” Some suggested that a more expansive reunion is in order. “AA WE NEED A REUNION WITH THE WHOLE CAST,” commented a third follower, while a fourth lamented that “Emily [played by Shay Mitchell] is missing.”

Still others were impressed with the cause. “That’s actually so smart,” a follower gushed over Lucy, Troian, and Ashley’s choice of nonprofit. “Such a great way to repurpose something that would have been otherwise thrown away.”

As for a more formal reunion of the beloved cult favorite, the Katy Keene star addressed the possibility back in 2020. “People always ask, ‘When are you going back to do Pretty Little Liars? We’ve been done for three years but they love it that much,” Lucy said during a May 2020 virtual reunion. “I always get asked about when we’re doing a movie,” she added. “People always think we’re doing a movie, I think we just need to do it.”

An HBO Max reboot called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuted in July of 2022, but did not include cast members of the original show.