Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are All Smiles On Rare Public Outing At SZA Concert

It’s not every night that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are spotted in public. But even these two wouldn’t miss the final night of SZA’s stadium tour. Justin, 42, and Jessica, 41, were photographed leaving the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday (Mar. 23), practically glowing from witnessing the epic end to SZA’s concert extravaganza. Jessica sported a black beanie over her dirty blonde hair, a dusty brown top, and a pair of high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans. Jessica also wore a fuzzy black jacket with jeweled appliques on the front and a bag slung over her shoulder.

Justin kept it casual, rocking a purple blazer over a sweater and black pants. He opted for shiny leather shoes and a black cap, which did little to conceal his identity from the crowd. As he and his wife made their way to their car, Justin stopped to shake hands with another person. After that interaction, he and Jessica entered their vehicle and headed home.

Earlier in the month, Justin took a moment to observe his wife’s birthday with a sweet message. “Let me tell y’all about this human,” he wrote at the start of his Mar. 3 Instagram post. “She is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me.”

In the first picture of Justin’s IG gallery, Jessica held a bunch of grapes while out in a vineyard. “Aging like a FINE [wine],” wrote the “Sexyback” singer. “I love you to the moon and back.”

SZA’s two-night run at the KIA Forum became a star-studded affair. Kim Kardashian attended the first show on Mar. 22, rocking a vivid gray and black snakeskin jumpsuit to the show. Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, hung out with her friend Fai Khadra at the show. They sat near Adele, who was a few seats down from Justin and Hailey Bieber. Jennifer Lopez turned the second concert into a mother-daughter bonding night by taking Emme Muñiz as her plus-one.