Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are All Smiles On Rare Public Outing At SZA Concert

Date night! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hit up the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for the finale of SZA's stadium tour, taking in the musical extravaganza while enjoying a night out on the town.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 24, 2023 12:36PM EDT
View gallery
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake. Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel walk hand in hand after attending the SZA concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Santa Monica, United States - 08 Oct 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

It’s not every night that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are spotted in public. But even these two wouldn’t miss the final night of SZA’s stadium tour. Justin, 42, and Jessica, 41, were photographed leaving the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday (Mar. 23), practically glowing from witnessing the epic end to SZA’s concert extravaganza. Jessica sported a black beanie over her dirty blonde hair, a dusty brown top, and a pair of high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans. Jessica also wore a fuzzy black jacket with jeweled appliques on the front and a bag slung over her shoulder.

Justin and Jessica at the SZA concert (BACKGRID)

Justin kept it casual, rocking a purple blazer over a sweater and black pants. He opted for shiny leather shoes and a black cap, which did little to conceal his identity from the crowd. As he and his wife made their way to their car, Justin stopped to shake hands with another person. After that interaction, he and Jessica entered their vehicle and headed home.

Earlier in the month, Justin took a moment to observe his wife’s birthday with a sweet message. “Let me tell y’all about this human,” he wrote at the start of his Mar. 3 Instagram post. “She is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In the first picture of Justin’s IG gallery, Jessica held a bunch of grapes while out in a vineyard. “Aging like a FINE [wine],” wrote the “Sexyback” singer. “I love you to the moon and back.”

SZA’s two-night run at the KIA Forum became a star-studded affair. Kim Kardashian attended the first show on Mar. 22, rocking a vivid gray and black snakeskin jumpsuit to the show. Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, hung out with her friend Fai Khadra at the show. They sat near Adele, who was a few seats down from Justin and Hailey Bieber. Jennifer Lopez turned the second concert into a mother-daughter bonding night by taking Emme Muñiz as her plus-one.

More From Our Partners

ad