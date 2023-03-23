Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens For Calling SKIMS Wheelchair Ad ‘Ridiculous’

Dead to Me star Christina Applegate, 51, took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning to call out conservative author and TV personality Candace Owens, 33, for branding SKIMS’ wheelchair ad as “ridiculous.” After the blonde beauty, who revealed she has multiple sclerosis in Aug. 2021, saw Candace’s comments, she was furious. “Yes late tweet.But [sic] woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f****** gross,” her first tweet read. “I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing http://us.To you #youshouldknowbetter.”

Yes late tweet.But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s fucking gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing https://t.co/lFiHFuYGY2 you #youshouldknowbetter — christina applegate (@1capplegate) March 23, 2023

The 51-year-old continued to follow up her post with multiple tweets about how much she appreciated Kim Kardashian‘s intimate wear line, while she also continued to slam Candace. “Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f****** hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community.Hope u wake,” her next tweet read before it was cut off. Below that thread, Christina went on to say that the 33-year-old takes “no space” in her world.

I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely — christina applegate (@1capplegate) March 23, 2023

“Honestly , she takes no space in my world. But always gotta call out a person who needs to see She will wake in the morning and her heart will hurt and hopefully she will change. All we can hope for,” she penned. And moments before the mom-of-one signed off for the night, she noted that she was going to “pray” for Candace. “I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely,” Christina wrote.

Finally, the longtime actress tweeted a photo of one of the SKIMS models and thanked the company for their work. “Thank you @skims for showing how beautiful the disabled community is And for your adaptive line for those of us with mobility issues. Not sure how you could not appreciate this and think it was an ‘honest mistake’,” she tweeted. SKIMS is a shapewear and intimate clothing line that The Kardashians star founded in Sept. 2019.

The Blackout author’s remarks on SKIMS resurfaced when Forbes published an article on Mar. 21, calling her out for the comments on the disabled community. “I really I don’t understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing, I really don’t get it, and if I am wrong educate me,” Candace said in her recent podcast episode, which was also posted via YouTube. “[A model in a wheelchair] seems ridiculous. Whose idea was this? Was it your idea? Okay, you’re fired.” During the video, Candace also claimed that Kim does not believe “the beauty standard is shifting”, as she is simply interested in making “millions of dollars” while “checking off a box.” Candace concluded the remarks by adding, “representation does not matter.”