‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Confirms Tino Klein Romance With New Kissing Photo

Love is in the air! Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, 27, is officially taken and she took to Instagram on Tuesday to prove it! “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos big love to you and @ladyelizacummings,” she captioned the sweet snapshot of Tino Klein leaning in to seemingly give the actress a kiss (see PHOTO HERE). Although she didn’t tag her new beau on the post, several outlets, including E! News confirmed his identity.

Soon after the 27-year-old shared the photo with her 3.2 million followers, many of them flooded the comments to react to the hard launch of their relationship. “WHO’S HE?????”, one admirer asked, while another added, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.” Later, one fan asked the handsome man to give Simone the love she “deserves” with a sweet note. “Tino, please, love her like she deserves,” they penned. One of her pal’s chimed in with, “Awwww this is SO gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time they have been spotted together, as the two were loved up at Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards after-party in London last month. During that outing, Simone rocked a sexy cut-out sequined dress, while Tino kept it casual with a white t-shirt and beige pants. It appeared that the photo she shared on Tuesday was from the event in Feb., as their outfits looked extremely similar.

Prior to that, Simone took to Instagram on Dec. 19, 2022, to wish her sexy man a happy birthday. “The best birthday surprise for the best person x,” she captioned the carousel of photos. In the first slide, Tino was pictured blowing out a set of birthday candles, while in the fourth, Simone and Tino posed alongside each other with their friends. “Wishing you all the best! Lovely seeing you happy and living your best life!”, one fan commented on the sweet post.

Simone is relatively private about her dating life and it’s unclear how long she and her beau have been dating. The two reportedly met at the F1 race in Monaco, per The Daily Mail, and he works as the CEO of the GP Ice Race. Prior to Tino, Simone was reportedly linked to “coffee brand manager” Luke Richardson, 40, per the same outlet. She currently stars on the hit Netflix series as the role of Kate Sharma. Although Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming, it not clear when Season 3 is set to drop on Netflix.