Jaime Camil ‘Can’t Wait To Meet’ ‘Jane The Virgin’ Co-Star Gina Rodriguez’s ‘Beautiful Bundle Of Joy’ (Exclusive)

Uncle Jaime reporting for duty! Jaime Camil, who starred alongside Gina Rodriguez as Rogelio De La Vega in Jane The Virgin, shared his excitement over Gina’s newborn in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “We text each other every week. We love each other so much, and I have not met that beautiful bundle of joy, but I am going to meet that baby soon!” the actor told HL, while discussing the upcoming season 2 of Schmigadoon! “I’m super excited for her, for Joe [LoCicero], I love Joe. And of course, I love Gina and I’m super happy for her.”

On March 19th, Gina’s agent confirmed the star welcomed her first child, a baby boy! When asked if Gina would be ‘the best mom,’ Jaime gushed, “Oh, one hundred percent she will!” “When she had her fake belly on Jane The Virgin, we used to play drums on the belly, and I wanted to play drums on her real belly, but wasn’t a good idea. Couldn’t do that,” he laughed. In the beloved series, Jaime starred as Jane’s biological father and a telenovela star.

Jaime has since transitioned to a new type of character — a musical talent! The Mexico City native returns for the highly-anticipated season 2 of Schmigadoon!, this time in a completely new role, as the series has been revealed to be an anthology. “We are still us, of course, playing radically different characters, and that’s the beauty of the show, right? You’ve watched season one, you loved it, then you watch season two and you’re like, ‘What? It’s a brand new show!'” he dished. “The same storytelling, the same storyline and this brilliant writing and lyrics and everything, but it feels like a new show, and that gives the show a breath of fresh air, right?”

Season 2 finds Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan Michael Key) looking for the magical Golden Age musical-style town of Schmigadoon once again and instead, finding Schmicago, an entirely new era of musical theater. While several characters take references out of the dusty pages of dark musicals of the ’60s and ’70s like Cabaret, Pippin’, Chicago and Sweeney Todd, Jaime calls his role a ‘pioneer’ of sorts. “I don’t think there was anything to reference, actually,” he teased, while fellow co-star and Broadway alum Ann Harada agreed. In season 1, Jaime starred as the Captain Von Trapp-inspired Doc Jorge Lopez, a widowed doctor set in his ways. In the land of Schmicago, he transforms into the brooding Sergeant Rivera.

You can find out more about Jaime’s role when Schmigadoon! returns for season 2 on April 5th on Apple TV+!