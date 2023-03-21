Lucy Liu Confesses To Taking Nude Photos Of Drew Barrymore While Filming ‘Charlie’s Angels’: Watch

Drew Barrymore, 48, is wondering what happened to the nude photos Lucy Liu, 54, took of her on the set of Charlie’s Angels! In a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host asked Lucy what happened to them — and Lucy admitted she’d snapped the photos. “I was trying to find the nude photographs that you took of me on the set of Charlie’s, in my dressing room,” Drew said as she took Lucy’s hand and kneeled near her. “I have them!” Lucy immediately responded, to which Drew said, “you do?” “I do, of course,” said Lucy.

Drew requested, of course, to see the photos. “Well, I would love to borrow them so that we can — ” Drew said, as Lucy then interjected. “And you look gorgeous, as you still do,” she continued. “And you’re so natural, and you know, playful, and having a great time.” Lucy then confessed that Drew isn’t the only one she’d taken photos of. “I have a series of portraits of so many people! With or without clothes on, come one guys,” she laughed as she addressed the audience.

Drew shared the clip to her social media accounts on Tuesday, March 21. “@lucyliu took nude photos of Drew on the set of Charlie’s Angels,” the mom of two captioned the video. For the on-set interview, Lucy looked stunning in a black floral midi dress, and Drew rocked a monochromatic black jacket and shirt, paired with huge gold statement earrings. Fans went wild in the comments thread.

“I just love you guys so much! Please, give us another Charlie’s Angels movie!” wrote a fan, alongside the #charliesangels3 hashtag. “Can u make movies together again???” requested another. “This has gotta go in the script,” quipped a third.

Lucy and Drew, along with Cameron Diaz, starred in the hit 2000 film, which also featured Bill Murray, Luke Wilson, and Melissa McCarthy, among others. They reprised their roles in the sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle three years later, with Demi Moore famously appearing alongside them.