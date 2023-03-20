Saweetie Talks ‘Candy Crush’s All Stars Tournament & Fans ‘Cussing Me Out’ Over Delay In New Music (Exclusive)

One of the ways that Saweetie wants to crush it this year is by “focusing on my music [and] my acting,” the Grammy-nominated rapper tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The latter skills are on display in the video announcing the return of the Candy Crush Saga All Stars Tournament and how players will get a chance to take home a share of the $250,000 prize pot, and the Icebox championship rings, each valued at $75k. In the video, Saweetie tells her Icy Girls that “the package has arrived,” and the three try to get a jump on Zahir “Z” Jooma and his bodyguard. After the action gets fast and furious, Saweetie finally gets ahold of the rings…or does she?

Shooting this video was “super fun,” Saweetie tells HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. She first dipped her toes into the acting world in 2021, appearing on three episodes of Grown-ish as the character Indigo. This video with Candy Crush was another chance for her to flex her acting chops. “I’m so happy that Candy Crush allowed me to collaborate with creativity. The directors were amazing, and I’m super excited to get into my acting, so ya’ll better watch out!”

This doesn’t mean Saweetie has forgotten about her music, or the fans patiently waiting for her debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music. The world got its first taste of the LP in 2020 with the release of “Tap In.” Since then, Saweetie and Warner Records/Artistry have released several other songs, but fans have been starving for a full album.

Saweetie told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she wasn’t “writing from an honest standpoint” and that she’s gone back to the studio to put more of herself into the project. “I’m creating a new sound for myself,” she tells HL when asked about the biggest “risk” she’s taken on her upcoming album,” because I started producing some of my own tracks last year in 2022.”

To help ease fans’ demand as Pretty Bitch Music wraps up production, Saweetie released The Single Life EP in 2022, a note to her split with rapper Quavo. She also kept her place in the spotlight with exclusive partnerships – from fast food to metaverses. “I love creating iconic content with brands I love – shout out to Candy Crush!” she tells HL before giving similar love to her supporters.

“I’m so appreciative that my fans love me through thick and thin,” she tells HL. “I can’t wait to share my music with them. However, they do be cussing me out in my DM’s [laugh].”

Saweetie’s sense of humor is central to the Candy Crush All Stars Tournament video. Her charisma shines as bright as one of the one-of-a-kind rings designed by Atlanta’s Icebox jewelers. The bling, inspired by Candy Crush Saga’s candies, includes amethysts, yellow and orange sapphires, rubies, blue topaz, and brown tourmaline, set into the 14K gold. “I’ll be back for them!” she tells HL, s

For those who don’t want to plan a heist, they can enter the tournament when it goes live on March 23 (open to anyone 18+ from select markets who are Level 25 and higher.) Players have until April 3 to compete in round one. Then, finalists will compete in the quarterfinals and semi-finals before the top ten finalists fly out to London for an all-expenses paid trip before the May 25 final. (Full details here).

While Candy Crush Saga players focus on leveling up and defeating the competition, Saweetie will focus on leveling up her career. In addition to honing her acting and music skills in 2023, she tells HL that she wants to put time and effort into her Icy Baby foundation, which she runs with her grandmother. “We’re teaching Black and brown kids ages 12 – 18 about financial literacy,” she says.

With her album on the way and her partnership with the global phenomenon that is Candy Crush Saga, 2023 is poised to be Saweetie’s year. And while she might not have one of the $75k Icebox rings, she’s not walking away empty-handed. “I’m coming for all the crowns!” she tells HL. Music. Movies. Television. Video Games. All your crowns belong to Saweetie.

