Lisa Rinna Dazzles In Plunging Gold Jumpsuit For Women’s Cancer Gala With Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna might have missed the Oscars, but she certainly looked like a gorgeous, golden statuette just days after the big event! The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, poured herself into a shimmering bodysuit for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” on Thursday, March 16 in Los Angeles. Rocking the jaw-dropping piece from the Spring/Summer 2023 Michael Kors Collection, Lisa was the absolute moment alongside her handsome hubby, Harry Hamlin.

The showstopping look comes a few days after Lisa stopped the show in a slightly different way. When she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week, the soap star debuted a bowl haircut and was immediately compared to Will Byers from Stranger Things. Lisa appeared unbothered, however, as she took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself with the bowl cut wig strategically placed in the bottom of the shot.

Meanwhile, in the wake of her exiting RHOBH, Lisa said that the show “might be a little boring” without her, prompting former co-star Garcelle Beauvais to clap back. “If she left on her own, why does she care what we’re doing?” Garcelle told E! News on Feb. 28. “Just move on.” She added, “I think change is good. Lisa came on the show, she did a good job, she left her mark. But I also think change is good. No Housewife is bigger than the franchise.”

As for Lisa’s relationship with Kyle Richards, the ‘Halloween Kills’ star recently hinted that the former friends have not repaired what broke during their last RHOBH season together, but there is still hope. “We were having some issues before,” Kyle said on an Amazon Live video stream, referencing the drama between Lisa and Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton, which put a strain on Kyle’s relationships with both women. “But we’ll get past all that,” Kyle quickly added. “I’m just moving on from everything and I had to put all that behind me, honestly.”