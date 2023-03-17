Morgan Evans Sings About Being ‘On My Own Again’ After Kelsea Ballerini Split In New Song

Morgan Evans is sharing his journey toward moving on after his split from Kelsea Ballerini on the new song “On My Own Again.” Morgan dropped the track on March 17 as a follow-up to his original song about the breakup, “Over For You,” which he debuted in concert in Sept. 2022. On the new track, Morgan sings about learning to be on his own again following his nearly five year marriage to Kelsea. “Pictures in my head are all of her I’m taking with me,” he sings in the first verse. “Rest of it I left back at that house. Tomorrow when she wakes up, I wonder if she’ll miss me. This time I ain’t hanging ’round to find out.”

In the second verse, Morgan considers all the places he could go after the breakup, from New York, to California or Mexico. “I know I might get lonely on my way out of here,” he admits. “But as long as the windshield’s bigger than the rearview mirror.” In the bridge, he concludes, “Young and wild and free, riding like the wind, learning how to be on my own again.”

Kelsea filed for divorce from Morgan in August, just weeks before the release of her album Subject to Change. While the record touched on issues in the marriage, it wasn’t until Kelsea released her six song EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, in February that she really delved into how she felt about the breakup. In one track on the EP, Kelsea slammed Morgan for claiming to be “Blindsided” by her divorce filing. She referenced their difference in opinions about starting a family, as well as their years in therapy, throughout the record.

The EP was Kelsea’s response to “Over For You,” which Morgan recorded and released after receiving an overwhelming reaction from fans to his live performance of it. The heartbreaking ballad features Morgan wondering when the relationship was “over” for Kelsea and when she stopped loving him. The first track of Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, “Mountain With A View,” features Kelsea singing, “I think this is when it’s over for me,” which is a direct use of Morgan’s own lyrics.

In “Over For You”, Morgan also sings, “I would have searched the whole world over for you, took a flight through the night to be that shoulder for you.” Kelsea directly called out this lyric when she performed “Blindsided” on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, adding the lyrics, “You would have searched the whole world over? Yeah, sure, okay.” She also opened up about the divorce in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast and insisted that Morgan put no effort into flying to see her when they were in different cities due to work schedules. Kelsea claimed that she was the only one putting effort into the marriage, which she was no longer okay with.

Now, the country star has moved on with Chase Stokes, who she met by sliding into his DMs back in December. The pair’s relationship first went public in January, and recently, they seem to have gotten much more serious. Chase was in NYC with Kelsea for her SNL gig, and they were photographed strolling the streets of the Big Apple holding hands. He also attended some of her recent concerts.