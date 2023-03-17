‘Sister Wives’: Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s 27th Birthday After Debuting New BF

Christine Brown is continuing to bond with her daughters following her 2021 split from Kody Brown. On March 14, Christine celebrated her oldest child, Aspyn Brown, turning 27 years old. The ladies celebrated the occasion with high tea. two more of Christine’s daughters, Mykelti Brown, 26, and Ysabel Brown, 20, were also there, along with Aspyn’s husband, Mitch. Christine took to Instagram to share photos of the sophisticated day out.

“Had a lovely time during High Tea to celebrate Aspyn’s birthday,” Christine captioned her post. “She’s such an amazing strong and independent woman. I’m so proud of everything she’s accomplished. I love sharing in her life moments.” In addition to Aspyn, Mykelti and Ysabel, Christine also shares two more daughters — Gwendlyn, 21, and Truely, 12 — as well as a son — Paedon, 24, — with Kody.

After ending her marriage to Kody in 2021, Christine moved from Arizona, where she was living with Kody and her sister wives, to Utah. On Valentine’s Day 2023, Christine debuted the man that she’d quietly started dating amidst her new life. She referred to David Woolley as the “love of my life” in an Instagram post, and admitted that she never “dreamed [she] could find love like this.”

Christine and David are going strong, and she gave fans another glimpse of their relationship earlier this month. “I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” Christine captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “He’s an incredible man and treats me like his Queen.”

After Christine made the decision to leave the family, two of her fellow sister wives, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, also separated from Kody. Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who is the only wife he was legally married to. Christine’s departure, as well as the unraveling of Janelle and Meri’s relationships with Kody, played out on the most recent season of Sister Wives. Christine recently confirmed that she is continuing to film the show from Utah, though, so it’s likely that there will be more to come, as well.