Evelyn Lozada Engaged: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Set To Marry Lavon Lewis After Meeting On ‘Queens Court’

Evelyn Lozada is getting married again! The former Basketball Wives star, 47, got engaged to Lavon Lewis, who she met on the Peacock dating show Queens Court, back in December, but news about the engagement didn’t break until March 16. PEOPLE shared photos from the romantic proposal, including Lavon getting down on one knee and Evelyn’s gorgeous Twila True engagement ring. Lavon revealed in the interview how he pulled off the proposal on Evelyn’s birthday at a small gathering with family and friends.

“The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her,” Lavon shared. “I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”

Evelyn told PEOPLE that she wasn’t expecting to be engaged that day. “I didn’t know what I was walking into. He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I’m such an alpha female and I’m kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this?” the reality star said. “It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing.”

Although they’re engaged, Evelyn and Lavon still live across the country from each other. Evelyn is in Los Angeles, and Lavon is in Atlanta. But Evelyn confirmed that her future husband “has been very proactive of making sure he gets on a plane to come visit.” Lavon said that he is going to move closer to Evelyn after his 13-year-old son starts high school.

Evelyn was briefly married to retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, 45, in 2019. Their wedding was on July 4, 2012 and was filmed for the pair’s planned reality show, Ev and Ocho. The series never ended up airing, as Evelyn filed for divorce from Chad on Aug. 14, 2012, three days after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. Their divorce was finalized on Sept. 19, 2012, and two days later, Chad pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. He was sentenced to a year of probation.