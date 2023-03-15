Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants To Play For The New York Jets After ‘Coming Out Of A Place Of Darkness’

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, 39, not only revealed that he’s not ready to retire after all, but he’s ready to leave the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets sometime in 2023! During a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Mar. 15, the NFL star dished about his future plans. “We had a nice conversation, and I told them [the New York Jets], ‘I’m not ready to make a decision about anything. I want to get back into my workouts and see how it feels to really hit it hard for a week… and to see if that drive and that passion is still there,'” he said during the candid interview.

In Feb., Aaron spent about four days in a “dark” meditation and took space from the world to reflect on his future plans. During that time, he claimed that his team of nearly 18 years reassured him that they supported him. “I was interested in where [the Packers] would be at mentally, and everything that I was told in the week that I was in Green Bay was, ‘Take as long as you want, and we want you to retire a Packer. You want to come back and play, obviously the door is wide open.’ So that was the information I was going on,” he explained. “Now, when I came out of the darkness, something changed. I’m not exactly sure what that was, but something changed.”

Later, he allegedly heard from “many people”, including players, that the front office had changed their minds. “It was clear to me at that point that, although the Packers were going to say the right thing publicly, they were ready to move on,” he continued, via Fox News. After that, the Super Bowl champion decided to inquire about “other teams” and was “granted permission” to have a conversation with the Jets. Although no official deal has been made, Aaron did reveal that, for now, his “intentions” are to play for the New York Jets.

Although it is not news that Aaron spoke with the Jets, as HollywoodLife previously reported on Mar. 7, it is news that Aaron’s personal intentions are now crystal clear. At the time, sports journalist Trey Wingo tweeted on Mar. 7 that “per sources, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent, Rodgers is open to the idea of going to New York.” (h/t The NY Post). Now, one week later, it is no question on what Aaron would like to do. “At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” the ex-beau of actress Shailene Woodley added.

A final decision and contract deals are still up in the air, however, Aaron clarified that there is no bad blood between him and his longtime team. “Nobody’s bled green and gold like me. I mean, I love that city,” he gushed. “I love those fans. I love that region.” He also called not retiring a Packer “bittersweet” and that “the game” has given him a “ton.” The accomplished athlete was first drafted by the team in 2005 and later won a Super Bowl with them in 2011. “I’m just really really thankful I got to be the starting quarterback for the Packers for 15 years,” he concluded, before adding, “I love you Green Bay, thank you.”