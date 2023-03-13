Gigi Hadid Is Red Hot In Off-The-Shoulder Gown For Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gigi Hadid always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 12. The 27-year-old looked gorgeous in a tight red off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her frame perfectly.

Gigi’s long-sleeve red satin gown featured a low-cut off-the-shoulder neckline with long sleeves and ruffles at the shoulders. The dress featured a tight corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the skirt flowed into a straight striped skirt. She styled her dress with a diamond choker necklace and gorgeous glam. She had her long, platinum-blonde hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves. A sultry smokey eye and a matte nude lip tied her look together.

Meanwhile, later that evening, Gigi headed to Beyonce’s after-party when she slipped into a slinky metallic silver gown. The sleeveless dress featured a V-neckline and thin spaghetti straps while the side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her long, toned legs on full display. She accessorized her sparkly look with a black glitter purse and metallic silver heeled sandals.

Gigi has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately, especially since doing press for her new show, Next In Fashion. Just the other day, she was out in New York City when she wore a skintight Altuzarra Rhea Hand-Dyed Maxi Dress that had long sleeves and a turtleneck. The fitted ombre dress highlighted her toned figure and she accessorized with a pair of brown Marine Serre Fall 2023 Boots, a ponytail, and a bright red matte lip.