Florence Pugh Switches Into Tiny Crop Top & Pants Under Pink Coat For Oscars After-Party

Florence Pugh continued to make a style statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The Dune: Part Two star changed into a barely-there black crop top and high-waisted black pants that she wore underneath a huge pink coat. Flo certainly made sure she was staying warm for the night!

Her look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was a wildly different one from her Oscars outfit. Florence rocked tiny black shorts and a beige strapless top with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The 27-year-old presented Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay with Andrew Garfield.

Florence noted on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show that her Oscars look was “a bit of romantic. A bit of punk. I’m wearing some shorts. I’m doing it.” The actress has been trying out different edgy hairstyles for events lately and didn’t hold back at the Oscars. She had her hair styled in a high updo and her hair was flipped to give her blunt bangs.

The Oppenheimer star has never shied away from daring looks. She’s actually embraced them. Ahead of the Oscars, Florence wore a completely sheer skirt and grey sweatshirt to Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show. Back in 2022, Florence wowed in a totally sheer pink dress at Valentine’s couture show in Rome.

After wearing the see-through pink dress, Florence had to address trolls who body-shamed her. “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body,” she wrote on Instagram. “To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f**k it and f**k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

Get ready to see a plethora of unique and unforgettable looks from Florence during her many press tours over the next several months. From A Good Person to Oppenheimer to Dune: Part Two, this is going to be Florence’s year.