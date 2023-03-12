Lady Gaga Kisses Brendan Gleeson On Oscars Red Carpet: Photos

Although Oscar winner, Lady Gaga, 36, initially had too busy of a schedule to attend the 2023 ceremony, she made a surprise appearance after all and even kissed The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson, 67, on Mar. 12! While on the red carpet, the “Hold My Hand” hitmaker posed alongside Brendan and puckered up for a kiss on the lips. The 67-year-old held Gaga close with his hand on her waist, as she leaned in for the big moment. Both Gaga and Brendan are nominated for an Oscar tonight, in addition to both starring in the upcoming Joker 2 film.

Soon after the jaw-dropping moment happened, many of her Little Monsters took to Twitter to react to the kiss. “IS THIS REAL,” one fan asked with a crying emoji, while another added, “Brendan is in joker 2 too.” Not everyone was a fan of the moment, as one fan couldn’t help but tweet, “Why,” with another adding, “bombastic side eye.” Brendan is notably also a married man, as he and Mary Gleeson have been married since 1982. Gaga is most recently known to be dating Michael Polansky.

While on the red carpet, the blonde beauty rocked a stunning nearly see-through black gown. The upper portion of the singer’s Versace look featured a corset design, while the bottom part boasted a black gown with the back side hitting just below her bum. Gaga’s gown was notably worn by model Gigi Hadid on the runway at Versace’s Los Angeles show on March 9. Brendan, for his part, looked dapper in a metallic suit and tie, which also featured polka dot embellishments. He completed the look with a bow tie and dress shoes.

Later on, during a commercial break the Grammy winner made the rounds and was even spotted mingling with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh, 60, and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, 64. “At the first #Oscars95 commercial break, Lady Gaga says hi to Michelle Yeoh and hugs Jamie Lee Curtis,” Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh tweeted. In the clip, Gaga was seen greeting Michelle and hugging Jamie Lee tightly. “Humble queen! I was worried they didn’t sit her on the front row! That would have been very rude!”, one fan commented, while another added, “Can she be any classier??”

During the show, Gaga took to the Oscars stage and performed a stripped down version of her Oscar-nominated track “Hold My Hand,” which notably is featured in the hit movie, Top Gun: Maverick. For the stunning performance (watch here), the New York native opted to leave her ballgown backstage and shocked viewers by wearing only a black t-shirt and ripped black jeans. In addition, Gaga removed all of her makeup for the performance and rocked a beautiful fresh face! For the 95th Academy Awards, she is nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for the song “Hold My Hand”, while Brendan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on The Banshees of Inisherin.