Brittany Snow Says She’s ‘Stronger’ Than She ‘Ever Knew’ As She Celebrates 37th Birthday After Divorce

Brittany Snow, 37, is coming out of her divorce from Tyler Stanaland “stronger” than ever. The Pitch Perfect star turned 37 on March 9 and reflected on her “hard” year in an Instagram message, where she alluded to her split from the 33-year-old Selling the OC star. “This year has been hard and beautiful,” Brittany began her message. “As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days,” the actress added. “Thank you for the birthday love my friends.”

After two years of marriage, Brittany and Tyler announced their separation on September 14, 2022. In a joint Instagram statement, the pair said, “After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Brittany officially filed for divorce from Tyler four months later, on January 19 2023. The Prom Night actress reportedly listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she said they have a prenup.

Before their split, Brittany and Tyler made headlines when Tyler claimed his Selling the OC co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him more than once when he was still married to Brittany. “One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn’t drama,” Tyler said on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast in summer 2022. He added, “We can all focus on what we should be doing,” he continued. “But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

Kayla also spoke out, in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, and claimed she felt Tyler was flirtatious as well. “[What] I would love for my fans to know about the incident is that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it,” she said in the interview. “One thing leads to another and we all get very flirtatious with each other. And me being a single woman for a very long time, I felt some sort of reciprocation from Tyler flirting back.”

Tyler and Brittany started dating in 2018. Brittany said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in 2020 that she knew that Tyler was “the one” after just two dates. The couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in 2020.