Bret Michaels Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Jorja, 18, As She Graduates High School: A ‘Loving Spirit’

Bret Michaels‘ little girl is all grown up! The Poison singer, 59, took to Instagram to celebrate Jorja Michaels‘ high school graduation on Thursday, March 9. “Jorja, I’m so proud of you on your graduation,” he captioned a photo of her in a cap and gown. “You rocked with an Unbroken loving spirit … I know you’re excited for the next part of this incredible journey. Rock on!!! … Love Mom, Raine, and Dad & dogs!”

Jorja, who graduated on Wednesday, also celebrated the milestone by sharing a black and white photo of herself in a cap and gown. “released from my 4 year sentence today,” she wrote in the pic’s caption. Tell us how you really feel!

Jorja’a graduation fell on International Women’s Day, which Bret also celebrated by posting two snaps of his daughters and their mom, Kristi Gibson. “As the parents of two incredible daughters, Kristi & I cannot be more grateful for all of the strong, brave, resilient & incredible #women that have helped shape not just our past, but our present & our future and opened up such incredible opportunities for them, giving them such courage & strength to rock on,” he captioned the carousel.

The first photo in the post (seen here) was a throwback photo of Kristi, 52, and their daughters, Jorja and Raine, as kids. Kristi and Bret — who were on and off for more than a decade before ending their engagement in 2012 — stood proudly behind a pool table with Raine, as Jorja sat on it. The entire family had huge smiles on their faces. The second photo showed Kristi and her girls posing together in a stunning recent photoshoot.

Bret celebrated Jorja’s last day of school on Instagram as well with a selfie of him and his youngest daughter, which can be seen above. “A big congratulations to my youngest daughter @jorjamichaels on it being her last day of school,” he wrote.

It’s not known what Jorja will be doing now that she’s done with her schooling, but it seems unlikely that she will return to an education-like atmosphere. Bret will be proud of whatever she does, according to his 2019 interview about his girls. “As a father, it is awesome to see Raine and Jorja carve out their own paths through hard work,” he said to Fox News at the time. “Putting in the work equals real results and I couldn’t be more proud.”