Zendaya Rocks Crop Top & Leather Pants For Paris Fashion Week Party: Photos

Zendaya has been at Paris Fashion Week for one day but has managed to already make quite a statement with her outfits. The 26-year-old headed to a Louis Vuitton after-party when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny black crop top with mid-rise leather pants and an oversized leather jacket.

For the event on March 6, Zendaya put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display in a tight black, high-neck crop top and she styled it with a pair of mid-rise, black leather pants. Zendaya styled the look with an oversized black, white, and yellow leather jacket that she chose to leave open, revealing her stylish outfit. She topped her look off with voluminous waves and a glossy nude lip.

Earlier that night, Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection show, when she looked even sexier in an animal print suit. Zendaya showed off her incredible figure yet again, but this time, in a tiny black triangle bikini top that put her entire stomach on display. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise brown and black animal print velvet short shorts and threw on a matching fitted blazer on top.

Zendaya kept the blazer open to reveal her abs and she accessorized with a thick black leather belt, matching knee-high animal print boots, a tiny black purse, and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves while a metallic smokey eye and matching metallic bronze lip tied her look together.

Aside from these gorgeous looks, just a few days before PFW, she attended the SAG Awards when she rocked a custom, pink satin Valentino Haute Couture gown. The strapless dress featured a plunging corset bodice that revealed ample cleavage while the rest of the dress flowed into a long skirt covered in 190 roses. She accessorized with dazzling diamond Bulgari jewels and soft waves.