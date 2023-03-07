Jessica Pegula & Iga Swiatek Celebrate WTA’s New Partnership: It’s ‘What Women’s Tennis Needs’

Ahead of International Women's Day, the Women's Tennis Association announced plans to elevate the sport worldwide.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 7, 2023 3:00PM EST
View gallery
Bella Hadid and American Rapper Offset watch Serena Willams play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 29, 2022 in New York City. Serena announced earlier this month she will be stepping away from tennis to focus on growing her family and other pursuits. Us Open Tennis, Flushing Meadow, New York, United Stated - 29 Aug 2022
Model Gigi Hadid arriving at The US Open to attend the game between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit at the second round of US Open in New York City, NY, USA on August 31, 2022. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5336757 310822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Model Gigi Hadid arriving at The US Open to attend the game between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit at the second round of US Open in New York City, NY, USA on August 31, 2022. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Marc Kalman,Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5336757 310822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

One day before International Women’s Day (Mar.8), the Women’s Tennis Association kicked off the celebration by announcing its new partnership with CVC Capital Partners. This new working relationship aims to elevate the profile of women’s tennis and grow the sport across the world. “This is exactly what women’s tennis needs,” said Jessica Pegula, the WTA World No. 4 player and member of the WTA Players’ Council, “I’m excited for what’s to come.”

“For so long, we’ve been championing the sport for women across the world, and it’s great to have the investment and belief in the players and WTA product,” added Pegula. In this partnership, CVC will use its 25 years of experience in sports investment to help accelerate the WTA’s growth. CVC has worked with Formula One, La Liga, Moto GP, and other international sports leagues, helping them grow commercially while expanding their global reach. CVC will be the WTA’s commercial partner, investing directly into the league via managed funds to drive the sport’s growth.

This means giving fans more access to WTA events, investing behind the WTA Tou Brands, building player and tournament profiles, and investing in digital platforms so women’s tennis fans can catch the action wherever they are. The WTA will retain the majority interest in the partnership and manage full regulatory and sporting responsibility for the women’s game.

Iga Swiatek (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I am proud to be a part of the WTA, as they are committed to innovating the sport, investing in the players, and promoting us all over the world,” Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked WTA player, said with the announcement. “I’m inspired to be a part of the evolution of women’s tennis and building out the next 50 years of the WTA.”

DARIA KASATKINA, MARIA SAKKARI, WTA PRESIDENT MICKY LAWLER, IGA SWIATEK, COCO GAUFF, JESSICA PEGULA, ONS JABEUR, WTA CHAIRMAN & CEO STEVE SIMON, ARYNA SABALENKA, CAROLINE GARCIA (WTA/Jimmie 48)

“This is great news for all of us committed to women’s tennis,” said Gavin Ziv, a WTA board member and Chief Tournaments Officer at Tennis Canada. “The WTA is constantly expanding, and this investment means the opportunity for further global reach than ever before. We also want to make it easier for the fans to follow the players they love, and we believe we can bring in the necessary changes to make this all a possibility. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

Started in 1973 by Billie Jean King, the WTA has pushed tennis to be the global leader in women’s professional sports. It boasts a worldwide audience of nearly 900 million, with the Hologic TWA Tour involving players from approximately 80 nations (throughout 70 tournaments held across six contents.) With this new financial partnership, the sky is no longer the limit. The WTA now looks beyond the horizon — well past the glass ceiling — into a world with greater equality, inclusion, and visibility.

More From Our Partners

ad