Zendaya Rocks Tiny Bikini Top & Animal Print Short Suit At Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Zendaya, it is that we can always count on her to absolutely slay her outfits at events. That’s exactly what the 26-year-old did when she attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

For the show, Zendaya showed off her incredible figure in a tiny black triangle bikini top that put her entire toned stomach on display. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise brown and black animal print velvet short shorts and threw on a matching fitted blazer on top.

Zendaya kept the blazer open to reveal her abs and she accessorized with a thick black leather belt, matching knee-high animal print boots, a tiny black purse, and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves while a metallic smokey eye and matching metallic bronze lip tied her look together.

Zendaya has been on an absolute roll with her outfits lately and just a few days ago she attended the SAG Awards when she rocked a custom, pink satin Valentino Haute Couture gown. The strapless dress featured a plunging corset bodice that revealed ample cleavage while the rest of the dress flowed into a long skirt covered in 190 roses. She accessorized with dazzling diamond Bulgari jewels and soft, voluminous waves.

Zendaya, Emma Stone and Ana de Armas at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris pic.twitter.com/iEMuC8Z2Jg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, later that evening, Zendaya swapped this pink gown for a strapless Armani Privé Spring 2023 gown. Her color-blocked dress featured a black sequin neckline with a keyhole cutout on the chest and the rest of the from-fitting slinky gown was covered in half-pink, half-blue satin. She accessorized with a massive diamond Bulgari choker necklace and gorgeous glam.