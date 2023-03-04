Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Blue Bodysuit & Skinny Jeans Leaving Nail Salon: Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 38, stepped out looking incredible this week. The reality star was photographed leaving a nail salon while wearing a long-sleeved blue bodysuit and ripped light blue jeans that accentuated her figure. She also wore denim heeled ankle boots and sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down.

Khloe’s latest outing comes just three days after she made headlines with her daughter True Thompson, 4. The duo played dress up in various hats and sunglasses, in TikTok videos, and even showed off their rap skills. “More 6AM fancy talks on TikTok,” the videos were captioned.

“We know how to do it, we know how to make it, we know do it, and make it cool as hell. We know to make it – a birthday cake,” True said, as Khloe then offered “mommy’s help” to finish the track, in one video. “Then my birthday is in June and I’m gonna need you to help me make it too,” the proud mom added, referencing her birthday this summer.

True also kept calling herself and her mom “the fancy girls” and Khloe agreed that they were indeed often called “fancy” by others. The Good American founder also admitted she just woke up so she wasn’t that “fancy” at the moment. The cute clip got a lot of attention and likes from fans, proving they’re one of the most popular mother-daughter duos on the social media app.

Before her dress up time with her mom, True, whose father is Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, wowed fans when she posed for some Valentine’s Day photos and looked so tall and grown up. The smiling tot wore a pink sweatshirt and sparkly shirt as she was holding heart-shaped balloons, in the Instagram post. There were also huge candy hearts in a container that was taller than she was right next to her. “My Sweet Valentine,” Khloe captioned the photos.