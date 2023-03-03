Riley Keough Recalls Having ‘Pretend’ Sex With Husband For ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: ‘It Was So Weird’

Riley Keough, 33, stopped by the Late Night with Seth Meyers show on Mar. 2 and recalled her recent “weird” sex scene with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. Her spouse made a cameo on Riley’s latest project, Daisy Jones & The Six, where the two had to film a love scene together. “The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, ‘It would be so funny if it was your husband,'” she told TV host Seth Meyers.

Later, Seth asked the beauty if the situation was “more or less awkward?”, than filming with a stranger, to which Riley confirmed it was the former. “It was more awkward!” she quipped. “I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they’re like, ‘This is really uncomfortable.'” The daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley also explained that it was awkward because she’d never simulated “pretend” sex with her husband before.

“For one, I’ve never had pretend sex with my husband. And for two, you know, normally, typically, when you do these things and it’s somebody coming in for the day, you’re like, ‘Hello, nice to meet you,’ and you kind of get down to business and it’s very professional,” the mom-of-one went on. “But with him, it was just, like, really … We were just giggling the whole time.” The 49-year-old hunk chimed in and agreed with her that it would be awkward to film a sex scene with his wife, Alexi Ashe, 40. “I would be so worried if I had to have pretend sex with my wife in front of a bunch of people,” he joked.

Most recently, the granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, 77, stepped out for a grocery run at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, Calif. on Mar. 3. Riley was spotted with Ben and their daughter, 1. During the food-run, Riley rocked a chic denim set of overalls complete with a white t-shirt and Birkenstock clogs. Meanwhile, her hubby, opted for a casual look that featured a white graphic t-shirt and denim pants. Their little one was cradled in her father’s arms and was dressed in a knitted sweater and a pink bow. The pair have been married since 2015 and “quietly” welcomed their baby in 2022.

Riley’s recent press stop comes amid reports that she and her grandmother, Priscilla, are not on speaking terms due to the alleged estate drama following the 33-year-old’s mother’s passing on Jan. 12. After Lisa tragically died, her daughter was named a co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s trust. Meanwhile the Graceland Estate, once owned by Elvis, went to Riley and Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. Reports alleged that the 77-year-old is “contesting” this in court, has since caused a “rift” with her granddaughter. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 16. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”