Bruce Willis, 67, Pictured For The 1st Time Since Dementia Diagnosis While Out In Santa Monica

Bruce Willis stepped out in Santa Monica in good spirits on Thursday, March 2, rocking a pullover hat and warm blue sweatshirt. He paired the look with blue sneakers, comfortable black pants, and designer watch. In photos you can SEE HERE, the iconic Die Hard actor, 67, appeared to be getting coffee with a couple of pals, and a video clip showed him chatting with them as they walked.

Bruce’s appearance comes just weeks after the February 16 news that after a spectacularly successful career, he is dealing with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. He had previously been diagnosed with aphasia and stepped away from acting for good in March of 2022. Wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore shared the devastating new diagnosis in a joint statement on social media, along with the five daughters of their blended family. The statement began by noting the outpouring of public support.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” they wrote. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing. Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce shares adult daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with the Charlie’s Angels star, and younger daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Emma, who he married in 2009. His eldest, Rumer, is currently expecting his first grandchild — an event the whole family is looking forward to. “He is happy about becoming a grandpa,” a source told People for a February 17 report. “He loves having a big family.” The insider also noted that he’s enjoying being around his family. “Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time,” they added. “He likes being around his girls more.”