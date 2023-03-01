Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Apollo’s 9th Birthday In Cute Photo With Blake Shelton: ‘I Love You So Much’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Happy belated birthday to Gwen Stefani’s youngest son Apollo Rossdale! The popstar, 53, posted an adorable photo of herself posing with Apollo and her husband Blake Shelton to commemorate his ninth birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, February 28. Besides the adorable family photo, Gwen also shared a few more cute photos of her child as she wished him a happy birthday.

The family shot featured Apollo rocking a denim jacket with his name on the pocket, and he had a huge smile on his face, while he stood beside his mom and in front of Blake, 46. Gwen sported a black sweater as she stood beside her son. Blake rocked a black cap and a matching top. Below the photo of the trio, she also shared a photo of herself cradling Apollo when he was a baby, as well as a video of him when he was an infant and another video of him a little bit older playing with a puppy. The videos were also set to Gwen’s No Doubt tune “Running.’

In the caption, the singer shared a sweet message for her son on his special day. “My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, Apollo,” she wrote with a black heart emoji. “I love u so much.”

Apollo is the youngest of Gwen’s three kids who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she was married to from 2002 to 2016. Besides Apollo, she also has the older sons Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16. Gavin also has a daughter Daisy Lowe, 34, from a prior relationship.

Gwen married Blake in 2021, and it’s clear that he’s an amazing stepfather to her three kids. The pair have been seen out and about with the three boys on plenty of occasions, and it seems like the “God’s Country” singer has a special connection with the boys. He also revealed that he takes being a stepdad “very seriously” in a December interview with People. “The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’, I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets,” he said.