Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya’s Stunning NAACP Awards Looks: See Comment

Tom Holland is a super supportive boyfriend to Zendaya! The Uncharted actor, 26, commented with a series of heart-eye emojis on his girlfriend’s Instagram post, showing off her look as she attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 25. Tom was clearly in awe of the Euphoria star, 26, and her look for the award show, which he didn’t attend with her.

The post that Tom was commenting on showed his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s outfit that she rocked on the red carpet. Zendaya sported a plunging black gown with lime green stripes from Versace on the red carpet for the event. Later that evening, she changed into an all-white outfit with a bikini top and matching pants as she walked on stage during the show.

Zendaya was nominated for two NAACP Image Awards this year. She was up for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Euphoria. Unfortunately, she didn’t win either award. She’s been nominated a total of five times since 2012, but she has yet to win an Image Award.

The NAACP Image Awards wasn’t the only show that Zendaya attended this weekend. On Sunday, she attended the 2023 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, at which she was a first-time nominee. She was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her performance in Euphoria, but unfortunately, she didn’t win. Still, she looked stunning in a strapless pink gown on the red carpet. Even though she didn’t win at the Image or SAG Awards, Zendaya did take home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama. She also won a Primetime Emmy for her work in Euphoria in September.

Zendaya and Tom have been dating since 2021, and it’s clear that they’re both still head over heels for one another. Towards the end of 2022, the pair were seen enjoying romantic dates in Europe, like a day at the Louvre, amid their busy schedules. Even as the two actors were working on the newest addition to the Spider-Man films, Zendaya admitted that she was there to support him during rehearsals with fellow Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in an “Actors On Actors” interview with Andrew for Variety. “What was really funny when I think about it is Tom was so nervous about you guys coming in,” she said. “That’s why we were there. We were there for emotional support.”