John Schneider Says He Misses Wife Alicia ‘Desperately’ In New Tribute After Her Death

John Schneider, 62, has been honoring his late wife Alicia Allain on social media following her death on February 21. One of the Smallville star’s latest tributes to his spouse — who passed away from cancer at 53 years old — was shared on Facebook Feb. 26 and featured an old photo of the pair kissing. John penned a brief but heartbreaking message about Alicia that read, “I simply have no words but…I miss you desperately Mrs. Schneider.”

In another tribute, John shared a photo of him and Alicia from Christmas time, with a longer message about grief and sorrow. “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together,” the Dukes of Hazzard star wrote. “I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word.”

John went on to thank his fans for their support in the wake of Alicia’s death. He also said, “Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am. The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly too painful to verbalize.” John received so much support on Facebook from his posts dedicate to his late spouse.

John announced that his wife died on Instagram on Feb. 23. Calling Alicia his “Smile,” John asked for everyone to “please respect our privacy during this time of grief.” The actor also said in his tragic post, “If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

Alicia, who was John’s producing partner, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, the same year that they got married. The couple had been together since 2015. After their wedding party, which was held at the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, Alicia told PEOPLE, “This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family.”