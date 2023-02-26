Lauren Sanchez Wears Crop Top Arriving With Jeff Bezos In Miami After Caribbean Vacation: Photos

Lauren Sanchez, 53, looked thrilled to be in Miami, FL after she and Jeff Bezos arrived on a private jet on Saturday. The beauty and the 59-year-old Amazon founder held hands as they stepped off the plane after enjoying a vacation to the Caribbean. She wore a white crop top, black and white patterned pants, and black slip-on sandals as she smiled to nearby onlookers during the outing.

Lauren also had her hair pulled up and rocked sunglasses with her look. She held a red purse in the hand that wasn’t holding Jeff’s and flaunted her epic style. Jeff, who also wore sunglasses, showed off a sleek white polo shirt, khaki pants, and tan shoes.

Lauren and Jeff‘s latest public outing comes a month after she made headlines for saying her beau makes her a “better person,” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it,” she told the outlet when gushing over their romance.

“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” she added.

Lauren and Jeff’s relationship started in 2019 while going through divorces with their former spouses. She and her ex Patrick Whitesell finalized their divorce in Oct. 2019 after being married for 13 years. Jeff and his ex MacKenzie Scott finalized their divorce in April 2019 after being married for more than 25 years. As a mother-of-three and a father-of-four, both Lauren and Jeff have been working to blend their families as they also co-parent their kids with their exes, and the former has already taken inspiration from the co-parenting relationship she has with her oldest son Nikko‘s father

“My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony [Gonzalez],” she further told WSJ. “I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have. Tony and his wife [October “Tobie” Gonzalez] are my best friends.”