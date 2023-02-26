Ana de Armas Slays In Plunging Floral Black Dress At SAG Awards: Photos

Ana de Armas looked stunning at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26. The 34-year-old, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for playing Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde, rocked this gorgeous black sheer lace dress on the red carpet.

Ana’s metallic floral gown had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and super skinny straps with black velvet bows on either side. She topped her look off with a curly ponytail, a sultry smokey eye, and a bright red matte lip.

Ana has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party, just two days before, when she wore a stunning black velvet Schiaparelli Spring 2023 ensemble.

She rocked a black crop top with exaggerated padded shoulders and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and tied in a knot below her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display and she styled it with a pair of matching, high-waisted black velvet trousers with gold buttons down the sides. As for her accessories, she topped her look off with Anita Ko jewels and peep-toe pumps.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the actress was at the BAFTAs when she wore a stunning, skintight pale pink custom silk Louis Vuitton gown. The strapless dress featured a ruffled bralette while the bodice was fitted and the skirt draped behind her. She topped her look off with a diamond choker necklace, beach waves, and a dark red lip.

Later that evening, Ana attended the after party when she swapped her gown for a tight black Louis Vuitton Zip-Up Wool-Silk Cady Dress that showed off her long legs and she styled it with a pair of knee-high, black Louis Vuitton Donna High Boots.