Ana de Armas Slays In Plunging Floral Black Dress At SAG Awards: Photos

Ana de Armas stole the show at the 2023 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging sheer black lace dress.

February 26, 2023 8:03PM EST
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas looked stunning at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26. The 34-year-old, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for playing Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde, rocked this gorgeous black sheer lace dress on the red carpet.

Ana de Armas at the 2023 SAG Awards. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Ana’s metallic floral gown had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and super skinny straps with black velvet bows on either side. She topped her look off with a curly ponytail, a sultry smokey eye, and a bright red matte lip.

Ana has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party, just two days before, when she wore a stunning black velvet Schiaparelli Spring 2023 ensemble.

She rocked a black crop top with exaggerated padded shoulders and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and tied in a knot below her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display and she styled it with a pair of matching, high-waisted black velvet trousers with gold buttons down the sides. As for her accessories, she topped her look off with Anita Ko jewels and peep-toe pumps.

Ana de Armas at the 2023 SAG Awards. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the actress was at the BAFTAs when she wore a stunning, skintight pale pink custom silk Louis Vuitton gown. The strapless dress featured a ruffled bralette while the bodice was fitted and the skirt draped behind her. She topped her look off with a diamond choker necklace, beach waves, and a dark red lip.

Later that evening, Ana attended the after party when she swapped her gown for a tight black Louis Vuitton Zip-Up Wool-Silk Cady Dress that showed off her long legs and she styled it with a pair of knee-high, black Louis Vuitton Donna High Boots.

