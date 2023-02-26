Amanda Seyfried Stuns In Flirty Green Mini Dress At 2023 SAG Awards

Amanda Seyfried made a big entrance on Sunday night at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she was honored with a nomination for her remarkable performance in The Dropout. The Mean Girls star, 37, stunned in a perky green satin mini dress with a hanging sash, making for a picture perfect 60s look. She wore her hair down in a classic retro “flip” style and completed the look with simple strappy sandals and a dramatic pair of statement earrings. Naturally, Amanda’s makeup glam was on point, with a neutral shade of pinkish brown and heavily lined eyes.

It was a worthy follow up to her jaw dropping metallic gold archival Dior gown on the red carpet of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15 — though she joked that trouble with the complicated design made her want to “take it off.” “It keeps breaking. I’m not kidding it keeps ripping – it keeps breaking – I’m tacked,” she told Access Hollywood at the event. “I’m just going to take off my dress, I’m just going to take it off, it keeps ripping. It’s fine. Honestly, it’s old it’s beautiful.”

Her tantalizing sense of style is something she puts a lot of thought and effort into, she revealed in a recent interview. And true to her wardrobe malfunction at the Critics’ Choice Awards, she admits red carpets can be stressful. “I really enjoy experimenting with fashion on photoshoots, but the red carpet is a different animal; it’s very brief and it’s very frantic,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for a December 2022 interview.

“You don’t really have enough time. When I’m on a shoot, it feels more like acting – it’s more about the art in fashion, which is really fun for me,” she continued. “You can take as long as you like to feel comfortable and make the clothing work for you, which just isn’t really the case on the red carpet.”

She also revealed to the outlet that she’s guided in her gorgeous ensembles by her talented stylist, Elizabeth Stewart. “Elizabeth is so savvy – she is so amazing and I trust her so much,” the actress said. “She has these incredible relationships with designers, and she always finds the pieces that she knows I will like. She understands what will look good on my body and she knows my boundaries with fashion, and I am so grateful for that.”

And the accomplished artist says her sense of style has stayed mostly the same over the years — obviously, it’s served her well. “I think my style has really always stayed in one place – it has evolved here and there and of course my body has changed when I’ve had kids, but I have always been one to wear sweatpants as often as I can, and when I wear jeans, it is going to be the same jeans I have had for years,” she said “It just works for me so I don’t move away from it.”