Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Gets In Some Quality Bonding Time With Mom Angelina On NYC Outing

Angelina Jolie wore yet another fabulous outfit on her latest Big Apple outing with her eldest daughter. See the pictures here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 21, 2023 10:24AM EST
Angelina Jolie
View gallery
Angelina Jolie goes shopping with baby Zahara Marley. ANGELINA JOLIE OUT AND ABOUT IN CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2005
New York, NY - Angelina Jolie and Zahara get ready to fly high as the duo says bye to the Big Apple after a short visit. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Shopping In New York City Pictured: Angelina Jolie,Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5514331 110123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 47, spent quality time with her daughter Zahara, 18, in New York City on Monday, February 20. The pair appeared to be doing some shopping in the Big Apple, which has become a regular bonding activity for them over the past few months. In the photos, Angelina wore a grey wool coat with a black plunging top and a pair of matching pants. The Maleficent actress also rocked black boots and a pair of black sunglasses, as she let her brunette hair down. Angelina wore minimal makeup and showed off her natural beauty on the outing.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Zahara stepped out with her famous mom in a navy blue sweater and a pair of blue jeans. She also wore black and white Converse sneakers and carried an orange purse around her shoulder. Zahara put her dark black hair in a ponytail, which allowed her to flash her chic silver earrings. We can always count on Angelina and Zahara to be dressed super fashionable when they’re out and about together.

Angelina and Zahara are seen together in NYC pretty regularly. Their latest NYC outing was in the middle of January, when they enjoyed some delightful retail therapy before they left on a departing flight from JFK Airport. Although Zahara visits both NYC and Los Angeles frequently, she current lives in Atlanta where she attends Spelman College.

Angelina was on campus at Spelman in Aug. 2022 to move Zahara into school for the first time, an experience she had with her eldest son, Maddox, two years earlier.  “Angelina has always had an incredibly close bond with Zahara so seeing her off to college is very bittersweet,” a person close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “They have been spending some extra alone time together because Angie knows how much she’s going to miss her little girl.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad