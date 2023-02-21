Angelina Jolie Cuts Her Daughters Shiloh & Zahara’s Hair For Art Exhibit To Support Women Of Iran: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 47, is continuing to show her support for the women of Iran, who face harsh discrimination in the country. The Oscar winner took to Instagram on February 20 to promote a new humanitarian art project where women — including her daughters Zahara Jolie Pitt, 18, and Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16 — cut off their hair to support the Iranian women. Angelina vowed in the post that “my family are taking part” in the project, which means she probably cut off her 14-year-old Vivienne Jolie Pitt‘s hair, as well.

Angelina included photos of both Zahara and Shiloh getting their hair cut off in her social media post. She used scissors on Zahara’s black ponytail and then showed off Shiloh’s new buzz cut in two different photos. After the hair cuts, Angelina snapped an image of strands from both Zahara and Shiloh’s locks. The Eternals actress also included a montage video of all the hair that’s being used for the exhibition.

Angelina shared more about the humanitarian project in her caption. She wrote, “My friend @PruneNourry is running a beautiful art project to show solidarity with brave women in Iran who are struggling for equality and rights, and to honor their courage. My family are taking part.” Angelina said that “anyone can participate in the project” and included the address in Paris where the hair should be sent. She said the exhibition will take place in New York City on March 8.

Angelina is known for her advocacy around the world. She serves as a Special Envoy for the United Nation’s commission for refugees and has testified on Capitol Hill on several occasions. She showed major support for Iranian women in September 2022 who protested the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Mahsa died after being detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely. Authorities maintained she died of natural causes, while her body showed signs of brutality postmortem.

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled,” Angelina declared on Instagram at the time, alongside photos of the protests. “They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.” Ending with a message of solidarity, she wrote, “To the women of Iran, we see you.”