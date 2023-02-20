Halle Berry, 56, Rocks Black Bikini Top As She Goes Makeup-Free In Mirror Selfie

Halle Berry always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 56-year-old posted a mirror selfie wearing a tiny triangle bikini top while rocking a hat and no makeup.

Halle posted the slideshow with the caption, “This feels right for a Sunday.” In the first photo, she posted a picture of the view of the ocean and sunset from her bed while lounging with her dog, and in the second photo was her mirror selfie. In the sexy photo, Halle had her short hair covered in a green newsboy cape while a black halterneck string bikini with round attachments to the straps. The actress did a funny face for the camera as she opted out of any makeup, choosing to go au natural.

One thing for sure about Halle is that she loves to go makeup-free on social media and one recent photo she posted, pictured her with her platinum blonde and black hair down and pin-straight. Usually, Halle has her short hair down in curls, so her new hairstyle was a pleasant surprise.

Halle posted the selfie to celebrate achieving eight million followers on Instagram, and in the photo, Halle rocked a white crewneck sweatshirt while holding up a cup that had the number 8 written on it along with “thank you!” Her super short, platinum blonde hair was straightened and pushed to the side while her shaved black hair underneath poked through.