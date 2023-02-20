Halle Berry, 56, Rocks Black Bikini Top As She Goes Makeup-Free In Mirror Selfie

Halle Berry looked gorgeous when she rocked a tiny black bikini while going completely makeup-free in a new mirror selfie.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 20, 2023 10:33AM EST
halle berry
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Halle Berry always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 56-year-old posted a mirror selfie wearing a tiny triangle bikini top while rocking a hat and no makeup.

Halle posted the slideshow with the caption, “This feels right for a Sunday.” In the first photo, she posted a picture of the view of the ocean and sunset from her bed while lounging with her dog, and in the second photo was her mirror selfie. In the sexy photo, Halle had her short hair covered in a green newsboy cape while a black halterneck string bikini with round attachments to the straps. The actress did a funny face for the camera as she opted out of any makeup, choosing to go au natural.

One thing for sure about Halle is that she loves to go makeup-free on social media and one recent photo she posted, pictured her with her platinum blonde and black hair down and pin-straight. Usually, Halle has her short hair down in curls, so her new hairstyle was a pleasant surprise.

halle berry
Halle Berry in a blue bikini & sheer black cover up. (SplashNews)

Halle posted the selfie to celebrate achieving eight million followers on Instagram, and in the photo, Halle rocked a white crewneck sweatshirt while holding up a cup that had the number 8 written on it along with “thank you!” Her super short, platinum blonde hair was straightened and pushed to the side while her shaved black hair underneath poked through.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad