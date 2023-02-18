Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cropped T-Shirt & Jeans In 1st Photos After Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna, 34, looked amazing when she stepped out and was photographed for the first time since she put on an incredible performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last Sunday. The singer, who also announced she’s pregnant with her second child during the game, visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA on Friday and rocked a stylish outfit. The look included a tan fur coat over a graphic white T-shirt, baggy jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The “Umbrella” crooner also added sunglasses and had some of her hair pulled back in the front as the rest of her curly tresses were down and hung down her back. As for accessories, the soon-to-be mom-of-two added several necklaces and earrings, and wore glossy pink lipstick. She didn’t seem to pay attention to the photographers around her and made her way in and out of the vehicle she arrived at the restaurant in.

Rihanna’s restaurant outing comes less than a week since she flaunted her baby bump for the first time while singing her heart out at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona during the Super Bowl. She wore a bright red outfit that included matching gloves and a PVC-style top, and added red lipstick that went perfectly with the ensemble. She also had her hair up in a high ponytail and let loose strands hang down and frame her face.

Shortly after Rihanna wowed during her halftime performance, she made headlines for her British Vogue cover, which included her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their nine-month-old son. They all matched in black outfits, including a sleeveless long dress with a slit for Rihanna, a black vest, pants, and boots for Rocky, and black bottoms for their baby boy, and were walking on a beach. The doting parents were also holding hands and Rocky was sweetly kissing his smiling son’s head.

The epic family cover photo was accompanied by an open and honest interview in which Rihanna talked about the paparazzi trying to take photos of her new bundle of joy. “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this,” she shared. “We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”